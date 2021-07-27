Fish and Game adds 2021 nonresident tag supplement to big game rules

In accordance with state law, Idaho Fish and Game has posted a supplement to the Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules proclamation outlining the number of tags available to nonresidents and allocated to outfitters. Most of the tags sold out in early 2021 and are no longer available except for those that are periodically returned by hunters and outfitters, and Fish and Game periodically resells as they become available.

The Fish and Game Commission sets the number of nonresident tags available in each elk zone and deer hunting unit. The 2022 nonresident tags will go on sale Dec. 1, 2021.