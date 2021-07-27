Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game adds 2021 nonresident tag supplement to big game rules

In accordance with state law, Idaho Fish and Game has posted a supplement to the Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules proclamation outlining the number of tags available to nonresidents and allocated to outfitters. Most of the tags sold out in early 2021 and are no longer available except for those that are periodically returned by hunters and outfitters, and Fish and Game periodically resells as they become available. 

The Fish and Game Commission sets the number of nonresident tags available in each elk zone and deer hunting unit. The 2022 nonresident tags will go on sale Dec. 1, 2021.

You just read:

Fish and Game adds 2021 nonresident tag supplement to big game rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.