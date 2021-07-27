Secretary of State Mac Warner is featured in a special report on the connection between military careers and public service

Clarksburg, W. Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner is one of seven military veterans featured in the North Central WV Magazine last week for their roles in public service.

Secretary Warner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the WVU College of Law. He then spent 23-years in the United States Army serving on four continents. He also spent 5-years in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department.

After returning to West Virginia from Afghanistan, Secretary Warner was elected to his first term as Secretary of State in 2016. He was re-elected to a second term last November.

Secretary Warner and his wife Debbie have four children -- all four of whom are or have been officers in the United States Army. They also have two sons-in-law who are also military officers.

Here is a link to the feature story on Secretary Warner: www.wvnews.com