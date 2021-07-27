Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Returns to 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Show

Pictured centered is Mr. Reginald Saunders, flanked by from left to right: Deckery Johnson, Nuvolari Chotoosingh, Jonathan Lord, Greg Rolle, Aram Bethell, and Nathan Butler. Photo courtesy of BMOTA. Reginald Saunders takes time out to listen in and attend Flying to The Bahamas Seminars, conducted by Bahamas Flying Ambassador, Mike Z. Photo courtesy of the BMOTA.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) team returns to the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh Show, July 25-August 1, in Wisconsin. Last year, the show was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Deemed the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” and the largest aviation show in the world, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, prior to COVID-19, attracted in excess of 600,000 aviation enthusiasts; 10,000 aircraft; and almost 1,000 media professionals from around the world.

The Bahamas team, comprised of tourism, aviation, and customs officials, is being led by Mr. Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, BMOTA and Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Deputy Director General, BMOTA, who will also meet one-on-one with leading aviation industry partners to discuss business opportunities for The Bahamas.

The leading destination in the Caribbean region for general aviation and private pilot arrivals, The Bahamas is also the first nation to welcome private pilots who operate under BasicMed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) new medical recertification program.

The Bahamas is also one of only three countries (including USA and Canada) that are part of the International Federal Partnership (IFP) organization, which has a bilateral agreement with EAA, and are all located at Hanger D, the IFP Pavilion.

The Bahamas was also one of the first countries to open its borders quickly and safely to private pilots and boaters, utilizing its aggressive and strict health and safety protocols. To learn more about flying to The Bahamas and its health travel protocols, visit www.bahamas.com.

