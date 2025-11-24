Itz’ana Resort Announces Acquisition of Coral Caye Island Reserve, Expanding Its Luxury Footprint in Belize

Coral Caye Island Reserve

Itz’ana Resort in Belize has acquired Coral Caye Island Reserve, a private two-acre island just minutes offshore

CORAL CAYE ISLAND , BELIZE, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itz’ana Resort, the award-winning luxury retreat on Belize’s southern coast, is proud to announce the acquisition of Coral Caye Island Reserve, a completely private island escape located just 25 minutes by boat from the resort. The two-acre island—surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean—introduces an intimate, nature-immersive extension of the Itz’ana experience where rustic simplicity meets barefoot luxury.

Entering a new era under the Itz’ana umbrella, Coral Caye Island Reserve invites travelers to disconnect from the modern world and reconnect with nature. Designed to welcome up to 10 overnight guests or up to 30 for curated daytime events, the island offers a secluded sanctuary complete with a private butler, chef, and fully personalized itineraries.

“Our vision for Coral Caye Island Reserve is centered on what modern travelers value most—privacy, purpose, and connection,” said Roberto Castro, General Manager at Itz’ana Resort. “It’s about the luxury of being completely present, whether you’re snorkeling among the reefs, enjoying a barefoot dinner on the beach, or listening to the ocean under a canopy of stars.”

A Private Island Rooted in Natural Beauty

Coral Caye features two island-inspired cottages and a central Great House with a bar, kitchen, and dining space—all designed with natural ventilation, local craftsmanship, and materials that blend seamlessly with the environment. Guests enjoy exclusive access to the island and amenities such as snorkeling equipment, kayaks, hammocks, WiFi, and casual dining menus highlighting fresh Belizean ingredients.

A private chef and butler curate each guest’s culinary journey, crafting personalized meals that reflect local flavors and seasonal bounty.

A Destination for Every Celebration

From romantic escapes and family getaways to intimate celebrations and wellness retreats, Coral Caye Island Reserve offers a flexible, highly customizable setting. Overnight island reservations begin at USD $1,800 per night, while private day excursions and group picnics include chef-prepared meals, snorkeling, kayaking, and curated adventures. Optional add-on experiences—such as island-hopping, guided reef explorations, wellness treatments, and professional photography—provide elevated opportunities for both leisure and celebration.

With this acquisition, Itz’ana Resort continues to redefine Belizean luxury by delivering an exceptional balance of remoteness and refinement, adventure and ease.

To reserve your private island experience or explore more about Coral Caye Island Reserve, visit itzanabelize.com.

