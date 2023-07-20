Bahamas to Enter Agreements with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

image courtesy of Bahmas Ministry of Tourism

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is leading a delegation of tourism officials to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for three days of meetings culminating in the signing of a multi-million-dollar contract with the Saudi Fund for Development to enhance economic tourism development in The Bahamas.

“Over the last few years, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism officials have engaged in ongoing bilateral talks with government officials in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

“Our continuing communication led last year into both countries entering into a Memorandum of Understanding, and this visit will culminate with the cementing of this agreement through a contract signing for the construction of innovative business incubation centers around our archipelago,” he said.

While in Riyadh, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet with His Excellency, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, and tour King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), formerly known as the Saudi Arabian National Center for Science and Technology (SANCST), which is an independent scientific organization that is responsible for the promotion of science and technology in Saudi Arabia.

“The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia are creating a unified strategy to share mutual tourism investment opportunities alongside day-to-day expertise in initiatives like sustainable tourism practices, management of tourism facilities, and the sharing of insight and data,” added the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Bahamas attended the World Travel and Tourism Council meeting in Riyadh in November 2022. A private investment conference took place in Riyadh. An MOU was signed and an investment conference took place on the sideline of the event.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday.

The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore.

