Off the Beaten Path Announces Annual Black Friday and Travel Tuesday Promotions

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off the Beaten Path (OBP), an award-winning adventure travel company specializing in small-group and custom itineraries, has announced its annual Black Friday and Travel Tuesday promotions. The limited-time offers, available November 28 through December 2, represent the only period each year when the company provides reduced pricing on its trips.

The announcement comes as more travelers prioritize experiences over material purchases, particularly those seeking nature-focused and culturally grounded travel. OBP’s 2026 promotions respond to this growing interest in meaningful, place-based exploration.

Under the 2026 offer, travelers can access discounts of $500 to $1,600 per person on select Small Group Adventures departing in 2026. The company is also extending promotional pricing to select 2026 Custom Journeys, with potential savings of up to $950 per person, a rare opportunity for travelers planning highly personalized itineraries.

“These promotions are meaningful because we simply don’t discount any other time of year,” said Cory Lawrence, CEO of Off the Beaten Path. “It’s an opportunity for travelers to book immersive, place-based adventures that continue to resonate long after the holidays.”

For nearly 40 years, Off the Beaten Path has designed travel experiences centered on nature, culture, and responsible exploration. Based in Bozeman, Montana, the company offers Small Group Adventures, Custom Journeys, fly-fishing trips, and ranch vacations throughout the United States and worldwide.

