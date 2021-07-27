Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Repairs Begin on WV 2 in Mason County

CHARLESTON, WV –  West Virginia Division of Highways begins on the ground repairs this week on a slip which occurred on WV 2 in Mason County near the Jackson County line.  

"The area presented a challenge due to the length of the slip," said District 1 Maintenance Engineer, Kathy Rushworth.  "We gathered information and considered several methods of repair and chose soil nails as the most efficient and effective for the location."    Both lanes will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, July 28, to stabilize the roadway and allow contractors to work more quickly.  This initial closure, with both lanes closed during the day, will last approximately 4 days. 

Emergency vehicles and mail delivery vehicles will be allowed through the construction zone while both lanes are closed.

After the initial closure, one lane of WV 2 will reopen until repairs are complete in approximately four weeks.  Heavy rains are believed to have caused the slip, which occurred on July 1.  ​​

Repairs Begin on WV 2 in Mason County

