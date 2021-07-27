Historical Affairs to sponsor 2 programs in August 2021

(DOVER, Del. — July 27, 2021) — The wreck of the DeBraak and War of 1812 hero Commodore Thomas Macdonough will be explored in virtual programs streamed live via Zoom by Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs museums during the month of August 2021. Admission is free but reservations are required. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/07/26/division-to-sponsor-2-virtual-programs-in-august-2021/.

Portrait of Commodore Thomas Macdonough by Thomas Sully that hangs in the House of Representatives chamber of The Old State House. Historical interpreter Steven Mumford will portray the noted mariner on Aug. 26, 2021.

Virtual programs in August 2021

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. 3:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 “Commodore Thomas Macdonough and the Battle of Plattsburgh.” Virtual living-history program from The Old State House in which historical interpreter Steven Mumford will portray Delaware hero Commodore Thomas Macdonough. As part of the program, Macdonough will reminisce about his life and activities during the War of 1812 including the important victory at the Battle of Plattsburgh. 1 p.m. For additional information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State's contributions to the history and culture of the United States.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware.

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-608-5326 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov