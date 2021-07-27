» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Potosi

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 27, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Potosi to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The department’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred in preparation of a facility plan report. The city will use the grant to develop the report, intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in January 2023.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, the city has an opportunity to assess their plant and identify improvements for efficiency and effectiveness, capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address their wastewater needs.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Potosi identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.”

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. The department’s Water Protection Program’s Financial Assistance Center provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

