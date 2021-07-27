Is Islam a pluralistic inclusive religion?

Islam remains a myth to many people, including Muslims. Its purpose and role vis-à-vis humanity is seldom understood or even explained. Please join us to learn

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Islam remains a myth to many people, including Muslims. Its essence, purpose, and its role vis-à-vis humanity are seldom understood or even explained. The teachings for Islam were designed to build kind, just, and caring societies where every human feels secure.The World Muslim Congress, a think tank is pleased to present the following two series of zoom conversations. The details about the speakers and the links to the weekly shows are on the home page at www.WorldMuslimCongress.org Every American is invited to learn about the Muslim efforts in building a cohesive America.1. Muslims Together in Politics and MediaThe show is on zoom every Sunday 12:00 -1 PM EST. The purpose of this Zoom show is to encourage Muslims to run for public office and highlight their contributions towards the political, economic, social, and pluralistic landscape of America. Muslims are committed to building a cohesive America. Our guests would include Governors, Senators, Congressmen, State Reps & Senators, City council, and School boards members.2. Islamic Values The program is on zoom every Sunday 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST. It is a series of 17 shows presented by Dr. Safi Kaskas and Dr. Mike Ghouse , authors of the Quran, a contemporary Understanding, and the American Muslim Agenda respectively. Islam remains a myth to many people, including Muslims, and its essence, purpose, and role vis-à-vis humanity are seldom understood or even explained. The Quranic universal values are designed to build kind, just, and cohesive societies where every human feels secure. You will be surprised to hear the inclusive and pluralistic nature of Islam. We hope this program becomes the curriculum and a teaching tool in Mosques in building a cohesive America.Dr. Safi Kaskas, "Islam the way I know is an inclusive religion. The Qur'an recognizes the Torah and the Gospels as books of guidance and enlightenment. Its first application in Medina was a great attempt to build a pluralistic society, where equality was guaranteed to every member of society as well as basic freedoms including the freedom of worship. These are the values we celebrate in our American Constitution and were an integral part of the Medina Constitution."Dr. Mike Ghouse, "It is a dream come true for me to share the values of Islam with my fellow Americans. I have questioned everything about Islam, the Quran, and the Prophet. The Bhagavad Gita says that finding the truth is one's own responsibility and I found the truth; Islam is an inclusive pluralistic religion.