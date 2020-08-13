Good Deeds Portal Launched on India’s Independence Day

Good Deeds by Muslims Team Work

There is a lot of Anti-Muslim rhetoric being circulated at large for political gains. How do we ease the tensions and restore India to its glory days?

My fellow Indians and I owe it to our motherland, to build a safe India for every Indian. Every Indian has to feel secure about his/her ethnicity, faith, and language. Let’s build it.” — Dr. Mike Ghouse

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Deeds Portal Launched on India’s Independence DayLike the swine flu, chicken flu, and the coronavirus, the virus of distrust is creating havoc in India. Muslims and Christians have become the target of violence, and the entire nation is on edge. There is a lot of Anti-Muslim rhetoric being circulated en-masse for political gains. How do we ease the tensions and restore India to its glory days? Mike Ghouse offers solutions.India is one of the first nations in the world to practice Pluralism, respecting the otherness of others. The Hindu ethos of considering the world as a whole as one family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbukum, had primarily contributed to India's political stability and that ethos is in peril now.It is also the first nation on the earth where God has placed people of different faiths and races together as a model of co-existence. India has been a beacon of Pluralism, and now the divisiveness, discord, and distrust are taking roots and creating chaos.Lord Krishna, blessings upon him, whose birth celebrations conclude this week, said, whenever adharma (chaos) takes over a people, he will emerge from among them to restore righteousness. We hope the time has come for that catalytic change.Dr. Mike Ghouse, an Indian American Muslim, has taken up a novel approach to finding solutions to India's incoherence at this time. He writes," It was the practice of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to mitigate conflicts and nurture goodwill to create peace, harmony, and cohesion in societies.Religion News on September 9, 2013, Pay no attention to the man behind burning Qurans; "It goes without saying that Ghouse is an idealist who believes that his calls for dialogue and reason and mercy can reduce the world's violence. In the words of the old song, he's got high hopes."Saudi Gazette on August 20, 2013, A proper response to a provocative act, "God willing Muslims will follow the divine guidance and pray for the restoration of Goodwill, and on that day many Muslim organizations will go on a "blood drive" to save lives and serve humanity with kindness."The times of India on August 22, 2013, From Muslims in America, a novel protest against Quran burning; "To overturn the image of Muslims, a Muslim group in America will resort to a pacific response to the provocative burning of the Quran by a fundamentalist Christian evangelist.The Mulberry Ledger summed it up on September 23, 2013, The Muslim from Dallas is gone, but not forgotten, and he is welcome to return. He came in peace and created peace in Mulberry, Florida.Ghouse paraphrases his original statement to address the Indians, "You and I owe it to India to allay mutual fears, I hope you join me in contributing to the pluralistic tradition of India where every Indian feels secure about his/her faith and ethnicity."One of the standards set by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to mitigate conflicts and nurture goodwill was established by Jesus was to turn the other cheek. The Prophet said that to overcome evil with good is good, and to resist evil by evil is evil." It is also strongly enjoined in the Qur'an in verse 41:34, "Good and evil deeds are not equal. Repel evil with what is better; then, you will see that one who was once your enemy has become your dearest friend."To repel anti-Muslim rhetoric, a website will be launched on August 15, 2020, on India’s Independence Day to set people free. The purpose is removing apprehensions and distrust among Indians; no Indian has to live in tensions.Muslims and Christians in India are going through difficult times. God always paves the way for those who are committed to doing good. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) set the example and cared for the fellow humans who were even harsh to him.The Corona epidemic has provided the opportunity for Muslims to do their best for fellow humans. The Indian Muslims are going out of their way to feed the hungry stranded laborers, providing shelters, converting mosques and their hotels into corona testing centers, donating blood, selling their properties, and helping the needy. All of this had gone unnoticed.The website has put together articles in 20 plus categories of services provided by Indian Muslims for their fellow Indians, particularly Hindus. You have got to admire the spirit of volunteerism among Indian Muslims.Website – https://GoodDeeds.info Website launch date: August 15, 2020Mission: To counter Anti-Islam and Anti-Muslim messaging in India with Good deeds.Vision: Muslims are appreciated as nation builders, contributors, kind, and caring do-gooders.God in the Quran speaks to humanity – No matter what faith you follow, if you are good to my creation, i.e., your fellow beings, you need not worry, your reward for your good deeds is with me. It is God's promise to all humanity.Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) defines good deeds as unselfish acts. He gives an example; when you plant a sapling or a tree, you know very well that when that sapling becomes a tree and provides shade or the fruit to the wayfarer, you are not the beneficiary.Please visit the site www.Gooddeeds.info and share it with fellow Indians.Mike Ghouse is the founder and president of the Center for Pluralism. Mike Ghouse is the founder and president of the Center for Pluralism. He is a speaker, thinker, author, consultant, pluralist, activist, and a news-maker. He is committed to building cohesive societies and offers pluralistic solutions to the media, interest public, and the policymakers.

