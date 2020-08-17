Appeal to Mark Zuckerberg to correct hiring practices at Facebook

Mike Ghouse offers solutions to the businesses, Media and policy makers

An appeal to Mark Zuckerberg to correct hiring inclusive employees who are not a liability to Facebook. Mike Ghouse offers solutions

Would you hire an employee who is a racist/ communalist? For any business to sustain and grow, it has to employ certifiable inclusive employees to keep them out of trouble.” — Mike Ghouse

WASHIONGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are contacting you to bring to your attention the mishandling of Facebook Policies in India. One of your key employees, Ms. Ankhi Das , prevented divisive statements to be taken down due to her connections with the political parties.Mr. Zuckerberg, you cannot go wrong if you and your employees follow Lincoln's wisdom, "With malice towards none." Justice and fairness will sustain the system and pave the way for moving forward instead of fighting the side battles.We ask that you consider the following suggestions as they can help you avoid getting sued by your employees' reckless actions.1. Update hiring policy -- Only hire individuals who respect inclusivity and do not bring politics to the workplace. How can that be achieved? Ask each of your current employees to submit social testimonies. If it is a Muslim, ask him/her to provide verifiable testimonials from Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others. Likewise, if it is a Hindu, ask him/her to produce similar testimonials from non-Hindus.2. Remove risky employees – Remove the existing bad apples in your basket. A Hindu Doctor was a guest at my place for a few weeks while attending the meetings related to his residency. At the end of his stay – he said, "I wish my parents had not poisoned me against Blacks, Muslims, Christians, and Jews; everything I have heard from them turned out to be false." He continued, "I have lived in dorms with others, and now with you, they were plain wrong."He agreed, when you are biased towards others, it affects your work performance. Your relationship with fellow workers will not be cordial as you were poisoned against them. You keep a reserve with your fellow workers, and subconsciously, you don't trust and share everything with them. That attitude reduces your contribution to your work, and you will not be able to serve your employer with full integrity. And when you go home, you are not giving 100% to your family either, and you are obsessed with your hatred towards the other.Would you hire a poisoned employee to work for you? Full story at https://centerforpluralism.com/ reflections -on-freedom-indias-independence-day/3. Add to employee records –- Ask your existing employees and all future hires to produce their social media records from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Whatsapp for at least one year.Like all other corporations, Facebook has an interest in operating in nations where there is the rule of law, cohesive functioning of society, security, and the ability to sustain and grow.You can be a true corporate leader in setting the new standards in hiring the right employees who can uplift and contribute to the growth of their respective organizations.Dr. Mike Ghouse, President

Standing up for others