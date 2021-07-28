SHALE CONFERENCE FOCUSED ON ESG INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED

Innovative Event to Highlight Energy Industry’s Continued Sustainability Progress

CANTON, OHIO, US, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Utica Green Conference will uniquely showcase the industry’s continued sustainability-focused progress and results. Produced by Shale Directories and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event – scheduled for Tuesday October 12, 2021 – will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The conference’s agenda is focused on highlighting the industry’s ESG initiatives, the critical role of American natural gas in the context of the broader energy transition as well as insights about where the industry has been, where it is now, and where it is going to make the Utica Shale even more sustainable.

The conference will feature speakers from Encino Energy, which is a presenting event sponsor. Commenting on the event’s announcement, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO, Hardy Murchison, said: “Encino is all-in on Ohio as well as ESG. We’re excited to participate in this upcoming event and eager to share with our colleagues, partners and other stakeholders across the region how we work hard each day to drive sustainability across all of our operations.”

The fall event seeks to create a platform to facilitate the exchange of ideas, drawing from energy company representatives, sector experts, regulators, public officials and the public at large on the industry’s ongoing ESG actions and related topics. The Utica Green Conference is an important and topical conference for the energy sector and its stakeholders. Visit www.uticasummit.com to register or learn more.