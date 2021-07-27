Lessons from the Field Webinar Series – Returning to School: Strategies for Supporting Staff

The U.S. Department of Education is hosting a webinar series to support educational settings in safely sustaining or returning to in-person instruction. The series features lessons learned and best practices from faculty, staff, schools, districts, institutions of higher education, early childhood education providers, and other places of educational instruction describing approaches to operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education (ED), Office of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools, the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments (NCSSLE) invites you to join the next webinar, Returning to School: Strategies for Supporting Staff on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 from 3:00pm to 4:15pm EST.

Please join us as we explore information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Education on supporting staff health and wellness as educators return to school this Fall. Following the federal agency updates, field-based practitioners will share strategies they have found effective to support staff wellness.

The speakers and panelists will include Christian Rhodes, Chief of Staff, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, U.S. Department of Education; Jessica Cardichon, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Federal Policy, U.S. Department of Education; Jyotsna Blackwell, Public Health Advisor, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sangeeta Parikshak, Behavioral Health Lead, Office of Head Start, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and Kathy McHugh, panelist, Delran, NJ.

This event will reference the following resources, which we encourage you to access in advance of the webinar to inform participation:

National Association of School Psychologists: From the Return to School Special Series

American School Counselor Association (staff wellness is included in these documents)

National Association of State Boards of Education

National Education Association

Other resources from CDC

For your reference, slides for this presentation will be posted on the event webpage on the day of the event. This event will be recorded and posted to the event webpage a day after the webinar.

Please contact NCSSLE if you have any questions. NCSSLE looks forward to sharing this information with you and hearing from you about the important work you are doing in your schools, communities, and states to meet the needs of your students and staff as they return to in-person learning.