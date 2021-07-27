Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Registration is Open for the Computer Science Summer of Fun Professional Learning Week! 

Join computer science educators and leaders in a week of (virtual) computer science professional learning, Project>Login is coordinating a computer science professional development week Aug. 9-13th.  

These sessions will be fun and informative and cover various topics and grade-levels. Maine Department of Education (DOE) Computer Science and Digital Learning Specialists are facilitating sessions on computer science integration at 1pm, Tuesday through Thursday. Other session topics include cyber security, coding, robotics, and more!  

Sessions are facilitated by Maine teachers and computer science leaders!

To preview the 5 day line-up, read descriptions of sessions, and register for the event, visit: https://www.projectlogin.com/news/post/registration-now-open-for-cs-summer-of-fun-pd-week-happening-aug-9-13 

If you have any questions, please contact Emma-Marie Banks, emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham, jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Registration is Open for the Computer Science Summer of Fun Professional Learning Week! 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.