Registration is Open for the Computer Science Summer of Fun Professional Learning Week! 

Join computer science educators and leaders in a week of (virtual) computer science professional learning, Project>Login is coordinating a computer science professional development week Aug. 9-13th.

These sessions will be fun and informative and cover various topics and grade-levels. Maine Department of Education (DOE) Computer Science and Digital Learning Specialists are facilitating sessions on computer science integration at 1pm, Tuesday through Thursday. Other session topics include cyber security, coding, robotics, and more!

Sessions are facilitated by Maine teachers and computer science leaders!

To preview the 5 day line-up, read descriptions of sessions, and register for the event, visit: https://www.projectlogin.com/news/post/registration-now-open-for-cs-summer-of-fun-pd-week-happening-aug-9-13

If you have any questions, please contact Emma-Marie Banks, emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham, jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov