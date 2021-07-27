Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Celebrates Anniversary with Independent Insurance Agency – Advantage Insurance
The team at Quantum Assurance is marking its one-year anniversary with Adam Dickson of Advantage Insurance Agency, Inc. insuring all of Tennessee and Virginia in auto, home, commercial and more!
Advantage Insurance Agency
We joined Quantum’s vision for the future of insurance. As a captive insurance agent, we were advocates for the company and “tried” to fit everyone in their underwriting standards.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. announces their one-year anniversary of a phenomenal partnership with Adam Dickson, an independent insurance agency owner at Advantage Insurance Agency, Inc.
— Adam Dickson, Agency Owner, Advantage Insurance Agency, Inc
Adam joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in July 2020 and opened his insurance agency in Powell, Tennessee. The rate at which Adam’s independent insurance agency has grown in the past year has been stratospheric and will soon be expanding to Indiana and Michigan!
“I consider Adam Dickson a very determined and honest agency owner. I helped him open his agency in Tennessee last year and I'm super excited that he is expanding into the Indiana and Michigan markets shortly. He cares about his staff and takes great care of his clients to ensure they have the best protection for their needs.” – Alesya Flynn, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
Advantage Insurance Agency helps find clients the best insurance coverages by:
• Spending time with each of their clients, learning their needs, and optimizing the coverages that will protect their future.
• Providing excellent customer service. They have multiple layers of customer support within their office, as well as representing top A-rated carriers with “Excellent Customer Service”.
• Being the advocate for each customer.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Advantage Insurance Agency, Inc.:
Advantage Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service agency working with more than 15 A-rated companies that compete for your business, giving you the best rates. Protecting your family is our priority. You Deserve Options! To learn more visit: https://www.advantageinsagency.com/
