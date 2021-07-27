Assisted living residents, family members encouraged to check new online provider list

News Release July 27, 2021

With the state’s new assisted living protections scheduled to kick in Aug. 1, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) posted an online list of the facilities approved to be licensed as assisted living facilities.

The new list of facilities is available and will be updated daily online at Assisted Living Information for Consumers, Families and Caregivers. The site also offers other resources such as the Minnesota Assisted Living Bill of Rights and frequently asked questions for consumers.

“Checking to see whether your facility was approved for an assisted living license can be a simple way to confirm that your facility is on track with this process,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “As we approach Aug. 1, this is an important time to be aware of these changes and to be in communication with your provider about any possible changes in services.”

The number of Minnesota providers applying for assisted living licenses exceeded expectations given the number of assisted living-type facilities in the state. MDH accepted a total of 2,006 applications (1,414 assisted living facility applications and 593 assisted living with dementia care facility applications) for a total capacity of 57,636 residents.

“The application process provides a strong signal that our existing housing with services providers are making a smooth transition and implementing the new safety and care improvements on schedule,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “We are thankful for the hard work of so many who have been involved in this transition process."

Minnesota’s assisted living-type facilities mostly serve seniors. Most of those who live in an assisted living-type facility, dementia care or housing with home care will not experience significant changes in their services due to the new licensing program. However, some residents may see changes in August, and in some cases those changes may make it necessary for residents to find a new service provider or even a new place to live. Providers were required to notify residents of their licensing plans by May 31.

MDH also announced the adoption of the new state rules that, paired with the new statutory regulations, will govern assisted living facilities. These rules were published in the State Register on July 19 at Minnesota State Register website, State Register Volume 46, Number 3 (PDF).

Some of the new benefits and protections for residents in the rules include the following:

Assisted living facilities will be required to develop an emergency preparedness plan that is uniquely tailored to the facility to ensure it has sufficient training, supplies and leadership to address a broad range of emergencies.

Registered nurses must conduct initial assessments and reassessments of residents in the assisted living setting.

Assisted living licensure rules establish staffing appropriate to best protect the health and safety of residents no matter their vulnerability, requiring facilities to have a staffing plan that guarantees the facility staffing levels that meet the needs of residents.

Residents in assisted living facilities now have the right to appeal an eviction or termination of housing and services to allow the Office of Administrative Hearing to determine if termination was fair and just.

The groundbreaking bipartisan reform legislation passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 is designed to improve the safety and quality of care in long-term care in Minnesota. There will be two types of assisted living licenses beginning Aug. 1:

Assisted Living License

Assisted Living License with Dementia Care

The two licenses replace the combined Comprehensive Home Care License and the Housing with Services registration, which were discontinued July 31. The new assisted living reforms set higher expectations for providers and create more protections for people living in assisted living establishments. They also create clear pathways for accountability and better services for residents of assisted living facilities.

For more information, please visit the Assisted Living Licensure webpage.

