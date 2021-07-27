New Solar Bollard Pathway Lights From Access Fixtures

Solar bollard pathway lights for landscape, commercial, and industrial use, new from Access Fixtures.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Solar Bollard Pathway Lights

Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based manufacturer of commercial, industrial and sports lighting, announces a line of new solar bollard pathway lights. These bollard pathway lights come in five different styles and provide a completely off-the-grid solution to lighting pathways, gardens, landscape areas, parks, and sidewalks. All of these bollard lights require zero wiring, require little maintenance, and emit 140 lumens per watt, making them highly efficient. These solar bollard pathway lights are also rugged and sturdy, being IP65 rated against water and dust intrusion. Each solar bollard light style comes with a unique architectural design.

“These solar bollard pathway lights are perfect for any location. ​​Access Fixtures solar bollard lights are perfect for commercial, industrial and hospitality applications where connections to the grid are not feasible, as well as landscape applications,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “These solar bollard lights are the latest addition to Access Fixtures’ line of reliable solar LED light fixtures.”

The solar pathway lights are available in black powdercoat finish and range in height from The solar bollard lights come in five different styles, including round flat top bollard lights, bollard lights with opal polycarbonate lensing, and bollard lights with clear prismatic polycarbonate lensing. Each solar bollard pathway light has an automatic daylight harvesting system built into each unit. The bollard lights are powered by a 4.5 AH/6.4V lithium ion battery and each bollard only takes 6 hours to fully charge in the sun. These pathway bollards have an uninterrupted runtime of 23 hours. Like most Access Fixtures solar lighting products, these come with a 3-year warranty.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

