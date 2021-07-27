Barnwell PV 1, LLC establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Barnwell PV 1, LLC, a solar solutions company, today announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company is investing $75 million into the project.

Founded in 2010, Barnwell PV 1, LLC is a leading developer of renewable energy generation facilities. The company develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects at utility scale in six countries.

Located on Patterson Mill Road in Snelling, the company’s new facility is expected to be operational by June 2023.

QUOTES

“We look forward to developing the 60 MW solar farm in Barnwell County for renewable energy production, and we appreciate the support of Barnwell County, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the S.C. Department of Commerce in making this project a reality. Our $75 million investment in this community will not only produce clean electricity to power homes, it is also part of the global movement toward more efficient sources of power.” -Barnwell PV 1, LLC Director John Gorman

“Barnwell PV 1, LLC’s investment will expand and diversify our rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, creating a brighter and cleaner future for all South Carolinians.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate the announcement that Barnwell PV 1, LLC is investing $75 million into a new solar farm in Barnwell County. This investment will not only provide a boost to South Carolina, but more importantly, it is an investment that will improve sustainability.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Barnwell County has a long history of embracing alternative energy and innovation, and we welcome Barnwell PV 1, LLC to our community. We appreciate their investment and will work with the company to make their operation successful.” -Barnwell County Council Chairman Harold Buckmon

“The SouthernCarolina Alliance region is home to many innovative companies utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and we welcome Barnwell PV 1, LLC to our industrial community. Congratulations to Barnwell County!” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls