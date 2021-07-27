The perfect personal birthday present- a masterpiece of your best friend - from one of Britains finest fine artists

The Ward family family beast called Hendricks dog and his master (classic formal image) Bear - the hairiest retriever

After 12 years of generating portraits of dogs -Clive Hemsley last week hit his 2000 dog painting.

Nothing is more personal then an original piece of artwork - nothing is more loved then family pet - maybe the kids but not in Britain - we love our dogs and capturing them with your favourite picture” — Clive Hemsley

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dog painter of Henley completes 2000 portraits of dogs of Henley-on Thames UK. After 12 years of generating portraits of dogs -Clive Hemsley last week hit his 2000 dog painting. Clive recently moved into a larger new art studio with facilities to draw and paint much larger canvases.

Clive can also create portraitures of families - weddings - couples individuals perhaps family members with their dogs! As well as continuing with his love for animals especially dogs -Clive said “ the new studio gives me so much more freedom the lighting is amazing I can create theatre lighting or use hi light spots or just use natural light - this flexibility is so exciting as I can literally get any size canvas in this studio.

“I will as always support my charities and continue to use this new facility as a private studio and accept private commissions - now nothing is to small.”

Dogs and owners can now come to Clives new studio at Greys Meadow Studio Rotherfield Greys Oxfordshire RG9 4QJ or arrange sittings with Clive direct or email him clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co or call him on +44 7702494424

go to his web site www.thedogportraitartist.co.uk or www.clivehemsley.com

Remember If your not in the area or even abroad -you can email me your pics clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co. I can use those images to create a legacy of your family beast. Please don’t leave it till your dog has died that upsets me so anytime after a year is best for a dog picture - The perfect gift of love and remembrance.

Remember 2 rules when taking a pic - it must be same level as dog and I must see both eyes.

Prices are the same as they were 12 years ago starting at ( 280 pounds )350 dollars for 400mm x 400mm boxed canvas frame and I’ve always said nobody pays anything until the artwork is complete and approved as everybody has to be happy with the finished artwork. - I use box canvases so NO frames or wasting extra money in postage

I can post the finished canvas anyway in the USA for 50 dollars or UK at post office prices from £5.15p for square canvas - typical time turnaround 3/4 weeks + plus delivery time.- if you have a special photograph and you want me to quote for you -email me the image -nothing is to big or challenging - and I’m no great businessman but I believe that you only pay after you seen and approved the finished masterpiece.

Remember a dog painting is for forever - not just for Christmas. Nothing beats an original piece of Artwork -