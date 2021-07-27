Grey Ghost Bakery expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Grey Ghost Bakery, a made-from-scratch cookie baking company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $395,000 investment will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2011, Grey Ghost Bakery uses premium ingredients to create made-from-scratch, hand-formed cookies in flavors such as lemon sugar, molasses spice, chocolate espresso, chocolate bourbon and more.

Located at 1028 Wappoo Road in Charleston, Grey Ghost Bakery’s expansion will increase the company’s production and co-packing capabilities to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Grey Ghost Bakery team should visit the company’s contact webpage.

QUOTES

“When we relocated Grey Ghost Bakery to Charleston in 2014, we were leaving a commissary kitchen arrangement and wanted to build out our own bakery. We moved largely for lifestyle reasons but quickly discovered the amazing entrepreneurial community here. The support from fellow entrepreneurs and the local government support for small business have been incredible. We should have moved here sooner!” -Grey Ghost Bakery Owner & Chief Baker Katherine Frankstone

“It’s great to see another one of our state’s existing businesses build on its presence here. We celebrate Grey Ghost Bakery’s decision to invest and create 25 new jobs in Charleston County and wish them continued success in the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Businesses like Grey Ghost Bakery show that South Carolina has the recipe for success for companies of all sizes. Congratulations to Grey Ghost Bakery on this expansion, and we look forward to many more years of growth.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County is an appealing destination as all types of companies can find success. We appreciate the commitment Grey Ghost Bakery has made in our community, and we celebrate the 25 new jobs.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor