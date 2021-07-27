Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,996 in the last 365 days.

Grey Ghost Bakery expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Grey Ghost Bakery, a made-from-scratch cookie baking company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $395,000 investment will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2011, Grey Ghost Bakery uses premium ingredients to create made-from-scratch, hand-formed cookies in flavors such as lemon sugar, molasses spice, chocolate espresso, chocolate bourbon and more.

Located at 1028 Wappoo Road in Charleston, Grey Ghost Bakery’s expansion will increase the company’s production and co-packing capabilities to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Grey Ghost Bakery team should visit the company’s contact webpage.

QUOTES

“When we relocated Grey Ghost Bakery to Charleston in 2014, we were leaving a commissary kitchen arrangement and wanted to build out our own bakery. We moved largely for lifestyle reasons but quickly discovered the amazing entrepreneurial community here. The support from fellow entrepreneurs and the local government support for small business have been incredible. We should have moved here sooner!” -Grey Ghost Bakery Owner & Chief Baker Katherine Frankstone

“It’s great to see another one of our state’s existing businesses build on its presence here. We celebrate Grey Ghost Bakery’s decision to invest and create 25 new jobs in Charleston County and wish them continued success in the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Businesses like Grey Ghost Bakery show that South Carolina has the recipe for success for companies of all sizes. Congratulations to Grey Ghost Bakery on this expansion, and we look forward to many more years of growth.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County is an appealing destination as all types of companies can find success. We appreciate the commitment Grey Ghost Bakery has made in our community, and we celebrate the 25 new jobs.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

You just read:

Grey Ghost Bakery expanding operations in Charleston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.