ANIL UZUN Announces New Exhibition on Poverty, Injustice and Pandemic
ANIL UZUN announces a new exhibition with the photos depicting Poverty, Injustice and Pandemic.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.
ANIL UZUN photographed poverty and injustice in the faces of the people. He portrayed 54 people over the course of the pandemic from different social backgrounds. Teens, social workers and adults. And he thinks people are afraid of injustice more than a virus.
ANIL UZUN says, “These people have all faced social and political change over the course of the pandemic. Many of the people feel like the previous year was like four years in a political climate where it seemed like there was injustice and some had an easier pandemic compared to the others. I wanted to picture them. The reason behind the project is to shed light on the global issues that have been deepened by the pandemic. I wanted to create a holistic narrative in my exhibition called Poverty, Injustice and Pandemic.”
The Photos of Poverty, Injustice and Pandemic Exhibition can be seen at https://aniluzun.org/.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
New Age Agency
New Age Agency
email us here