Modern Group Ltd Named Hyundai Material Handling Dealer Of The Year
Modern Group Earns The Inaugural Chuck Leone Award Dealer of The Year for 2020BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai Material Handling has named Modern Group Ltd, a leading distributor of material handling, construction, arborist and power generation products, its 2020 Chuck Leone Award winner. This Dealer of The Year award is named in memoriam of Hyundai’s former Executive Vice President and COO Chuck Leone.
Of the team's achievement, Modern’s Vice President of Sales Ray Wiley said, “It’s a great feeling for the Modern Group to receive the Hyundai Dealer of the Year award. The fact that Chuck Leone’s name is attached to it for the first time makes it even more special. We are very thankful and very appreciative of the award.”
Modern continued to serve customers while focusing on keeping its team safe. Through weekly meetings and transparent communication with customers, the Material Handling division was able to provide award-winning customer service. The team looks forward to working with Hyundai Material Handling to provide the best customer service this next year and beyond.
About Modern Group Ltd:
With more than $100 million of collective annual sales, Modern Group provides sales, leasing, short-term rental, service, parts, training and financing solutions through its Forklifts, Power Systems, Construction, Arborist, and Warehouse Products businesses. Modern is a 100% employee-owned ESOP with more than 350 owners at eight locations serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. For more information, visit www.moderngroup.com.
