Sales Control Plan Delivers the Missing CRM Experience
Sales Control Plan Management take Sales Management and Training to a Whole New Level
Sales process and reporting methods should align for successful adoption. CRM has been underutilized for years. It is time to change the selling landscape. It needs to be transparent and simple.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing a sales team today is like driving a car in dark without headlights. That is the feeling that many sales managers experience when identifying an accurate pulse in their opportunity pipeline.
— Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company has developed a selling solution that addresses every selling challenge that most companies are struggling to identify and solve. Sales Control Plan Management is the selling system that addresses sales training, CRM adoption, and simple workflow that helps the sales representative control customer engagement and identify when the sales rep is losing engagement. There has been a lack of transparency in pipeline management since the inception of CRM. That is no longer the case with the simple integration of CRM and Sales Control Plan Management.
Envision a learning management system on steroids that addresses every training, and management need fueled by CRM metrics feeding Sales Control Plan Management the intelligence to identify exactly where in the sales cycle that the sales representative is losing engagement on a particular opportunity. The collection of these engagement points from Sales Control Plan’s baseline metrics pull data from CRM that provides accurate training metrics based on where the sales representative has been consistently struggling. A training alert is sent to the representative, the manager notifying that sales training is required, and to which are the training focus is to be delivered based on real performance data. The brand of CRM is irrelevant for successful integration to Sales Control Plan Management.
Sales Control Plan Management delivers notification and communication to managers and customers where the sales representative is failing to complete deliverables, touchpoints, passed timelines based on selling cycle past averages.
The days of blind navigation are over with Sales Control Plan Management. Your company will benefit from complete pipeline transparency with Sales Pulse. Every opportunity in your pipeline will have a Sales Pulse that provides the sales representative and manager with trend lines from prospecting to close. When opportunities lose engagement, Sales Pulse triggers an alert prompting pre-emptive action from Sales Control Plan which determines the corrective based on customer’s engagement, sales stage, and activity history.
Sales Control Plan Management is also made available as a white label program for sales trainers who are looking to offer a series of sales resources that benefit every company selling over longer sales cycles and multiple touchpoints. Sales Control Plan Licensing will be made available August 2021.
Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company
+1 647-725-7575
email us here