IMMIX Group by Arrow Distributors is now included in VARStreet’s aggregated catalog
VARStreet Inc strengthens its catalog offering by successfully integrating with the product catalog of IMMIX Group – a division of Arrow Distributors.
IMMIX Group integration helps in taking our vision forward by allowing us to increase our catalog size and providing more options to our VAR partners.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMMIX Group, acquired by Arrow Distributors in March 2015, is the largest value-added distributor of enterprise software and IT hardware products for public sector solution providers, systems integrators, and U.S. government agencies. They offer a product catalog of 400,000+ products from over 80 different IT hardware, software, and services categories and subcategories.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet’s aggregated catalog offers 7 million+ SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, TechData, D&H Distributing, and more and now IMMIX Group is also added to the VARStreet's distributor list. This would provide more options to the value-added resellers using VARStreet’s business management software for B2B eCommerce, sales quoting, CRM, procurement, and catalog management.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc, said, “IMMIX Group integration helps in taking our vision forward by allowing us to increase our catalog size and providing more options to our VAR partners.” He also added, “VARStreet’s platform is a perfect solution for government resellers. Adding IMMIX Group’s catalog which caters to the government will allow us to serve more resellers who want to sell to the government.”
VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fueled with over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Techdata, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn