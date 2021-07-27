CRAFTING EVENTS ARE BACK
Prepare to cry happy tears. Planner and crafting events are finally back.GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After over a year of being safe at home, people are finally traveling again. This includes members of the planner community. On July 31, 2021 the New York City Planner Addicts will host their 4th annual event at the Dumbo Loft in Brooklyn. The event will feature a combination of Expo, Learning, and partying with your fellow planner lovers.
For information and tickets please visit https://www.nycplanneraddicts.com
The Windmillers, of A Treasured Home, will be in participating in the expo. Stop by to visit their booth and learn all about the new products being released that weekend. A Treasured Home is easily recognized within the planner community for their unique take on personalized products. You will not want to miss the opportunity to shop their new releases.
For more information you can visit http://atreasuredhomeforyou.etsy.com or their website www.atreasuredhome.com If you are interested in collaborating with the shop please email at info@atreasuredhome.com. Media hi-res photos are available upon request.
About A Treasured Home:
The Windmillers started this shop to fill a need that existed within the Etsy marketplace. They wanted shoppers to be able to find customized items to make their home a more treasured environment. To date, their products have traveled worldwide and have put many smiles on their customers’ faces. As the shop began to grow rapidly, A Treasured Home’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the personalized gifts industry.
Venus Windmiller
A Treasured Home
+1 410-929-1194
email us here