A Treasured Home launches another new product: The Colossal Cart
A Treasured Home has introduced another EPIC new product. These 3d printed colossal carts have been requested numerous times and they have finally arrived.
these carts are a labor of love...It's time consuming but worth it. We want our customers to receive the products they have been asking for.”GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Windmillers' of the rapidly growing online retailer A Treasured Home (and A Treasured Home For You on Etsy) are releasing yet another new and exciting product. The shop, which is known for their incredibly popular mini planner carts, has decided to release an EPIC colossal sized cart. It's still small enough to be used desktop but is considerably larger than their super popular original model. The original cart holds less than twenty rolls of washi tape while the new version can hold close to sixty. The cart will release on Friday, November 27th at 11:00 AM along with their biggest sale of the year. Due to the nature of these carts they will be released in small batches and are expected to FLY out of the shop. The best way to get advanced notice of the releases and sale information will be to join the free platinum club offered by the shop. You can sign up at https://atreasuredhome.com/platinum-vips/
— Scott Windmiller
One of the shop owners, Scott Windmiller, says "these carts are a labor of love. Each cart takes three days to print. If the electricity fails or a printer glitches, we have to start over. It's time consuming but worth it. We want our customers to receive the products they have been asking for."
A Treasured Home is recognized for their ability to create and personalize beautiful items that will quickly become staples within your life.
The cart will be available online at A Treasured Home’s Etsy shop along with on their website. For a sneak peek of the product you can check out A Treasured Home on Instagram.
For more information you can visit their Etsy shop or their website on November 27, 2020 for more information. Media hi-res photos are available upon request.
About A Treasured Home:
The Windmillers started this shop to fill a need that existed within the Etsy marketplace. They wanted shoppers to be able to find customized items to make their home a more treasured environment. To date, their products have traveled worldwide and have put many smiles on their customers’ faces. As the shop began to grow rapidly, A Treasured Home’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the personalized gifts industry
