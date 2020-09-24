The Magic Moments Christmas collection has arrived at A Treasured Home
Lithophane Christmas ornaments are made from plastic and 3D printed. These ornaments are sure to create memorable moments this holiday season.GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Windmillers of A Treasured Home are releasing their brand new “Magic Memories” collection. The collection will feature over ten brand new 3D printed lithophane ornaments including two to benefit charities. This magical collection is launching on September 25, 2020.
Lithophanes are known for their ability to create a little “magic”. When there is no light applied to them they look like textured plastic. Once illuminated, the magic happens right before your eyes. The design or photo just pops out from the product. This is something that you will absolutely want on your Christmas tree this season.
A Treasured Home is recognized for their ability to create and personalize beautiful items that will quickly become staples within your life.
The Magic Moments collection will feature designs such as Santa’s sleigh being pulled along by dinosaurs, a sweet cardinal, dancing snowmen, and even an ornament of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that will benefit the Sister Love charity.
The collection will be available online at A Treasured Home’s Etsy shop along with on their website. These limited-edition items are expected to sell our rather quickly. For a sneak peek at the product you can check out their Instagram page for videos!
The Windmillers are excited to launch this magical line while giving their fans a new product line collection they’ve been requesting.
For more information you can visit their Etsy shop or their website on September 25, 2020 for more information. If you are interested in collaborating with the shop, please email at info@atreasuredhome.com. Media hi-res photos are available upon request.
About A Treasured Home:
The Windmillers started this shop to fill a need that existed within the Etsy marketplace. They wanted shoppers to be able to find customized items to make their home a more treasured environment. To date, their products have traveled worldwide and have put many smiles on their customers’ faces. As the shop began to grow rapidly, A Treasured Home’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the personalized gifts industry.
