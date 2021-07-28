Duperon Corporation expands executive leadership team
People are at the heart of every successful organization, and in three short years, we’ve witnessed David and Ben bring a great deal of positive change to Duperon.”SAGINAW, MI, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duperon Corporation, leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems, is pleased to announce the promotions of David Herald and Ben Jolley. Effective earlier this month, the promotions will elevate both employees to the executive leadership team, reflecting Duperon’s ongoing commitment to delivering premier services to its customers and their communities.
— Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation
“For the last 35 years, Duperon has made it a priority to find the most skilled and qualified individuals who are passionate about making a difference on every project,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “People are at the heart of every successful organization, and in three short years, we’ve witnessed David and Ben bring a great deal of positive change to Duperon. We look forward to what the future holds for them here, as well as the water industry as a whole.”
Herald, the new Product Engineering Manager, began his career with Duperon in August of 2019 as a sales project manager and was quickly promoted to SPM Leader. During this time, the department expanded its responsibilities and reworked front end processes. He was previously a program manager at Merrill Aviation and Defense where he led the development of the Merrill Torrent UAS unmanned drone, obtaining the first FAA Experimental Airworthiness Certificate in the Great Lakes Bay Region. He also helped new products enter the water and wastewater market at Kapex Manufacturing and was the Product Manager for wastewater thickening, dewatering, and industrial technologies at B&P Process Equipment.
Jolley will now serve as Systems Engineering Manager, overseeing the mechanical CAD designers, controls engineering and application engineering teams. Since joining Duperon in 2019, his leadership has been instrumental in the implementation of new operating systems that resulted in enhanced efficiencies and quality for the overall business. Prior to Duperon, Jolley held titles ranging from project engineer to continuous improvement coordinator, demonstrating expertise in developing new product lines, establishing design requirements, creating full detailing packages for production, managing projects and orders, and performing Finite Element Analysis on high stress parts.
Beyond the workplace, both employees are active members of their communities. Herald worked on the Cardinal Formula Racing Program from 1999 – 2005 and enjoys radio-controlled aircrafts and restoring antique cars. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Saginaw Valley State University. Jolley was an assistant scoutmaster for five years, president of the Young Men’s organization at his church, and Deputy Commander for Cadets for his Civil Air Patrol squadron. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan-Flint.
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. www.duperon.com
