Wisp's STI Guide Now Available Online

One of the nation’s best in providing budget-friendly telehealth regardless of health insurance has a guide on sexually transmitted infections.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that its Guide on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) is now available online.

“Our guide empowers you with answers to questions and concerns regarding STIs, such as how soon can a person have sex after an STI,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

The company has made its Guide on STIs available here.

Swartz explained that those who access the STI Guide will have access to questions, answers, and common scenarios, such as, “Has your sex life come to a screeching halt due to herpes or bacterial vaginosis? While your health is obviously the main concern, the impact that conditions like this can have on your intimate relationships and dating life really sucks sometimes. Whether you just got a diagnosis or you’ve completed a few rounds of treatment, the question of sex may be at the forefront of your mind.”

Swartz added that readers will discover in-depth information and more answers to specific questions, such as, “When can I engage in sexual activities again? What kind of protection do I need to use? Are certain types of sex off limits? How do I communicate about my condition with my partner(s)? Will my sex life ever look the same again?”

In addition to making its STI Guide available, wisp is a LegitScript Certified company. LegitScript provides a recognized stamp of approval for healthcare merchants, addiction treatment providers, and CBD product manufacturers and merchants.

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors, LegitScript, according to Swartz, has earned the trust of regulatory authorities, credit card companies, major search engines, and e-commerce platforms around the world, including Visa, Google, Bing, Facebook, and Amazon.

Swartz also went on to point out that its telehealth services are now available 24/7 and that the company also offers wispcare. Wispcare is priced to ensure that everyone has access to primary care, regardless of insurance. Due to the nature of online care, certain prescriptions and treatments may require in-person evaluations to complete. Wisp does not provide in-person exams, nor cover the cost of this additional care.

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

