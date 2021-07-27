BOXER-8230AI: Connecting AI Edge with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX
The BOXER-8230AI features flexible I/O connections, with five Gigabit LAN ports, four USB3.2 Gen 1 ports and two COM ports.
AAEON An Asus Company
The BOXER-8230AI brings the innovative NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX to a flexible edge computing system built for AI Edge deployment.
“The BOXER-8230AI powered by Jetson TX2 NX expands the already extensive lineup of rugged systems within the NVIDIA ecosystem from AAEON.” ”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Taipei, Taiwan – July 27, 2021) – AAEON, a leader in AI edge solutions, announces the release of the BOXER-8230AI AI Edge box PC powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX System on Module (SOM). The BOXER-8230AI delivers powerful computing performance without breaking budgets, along with rugged design and diverse I/O layout including five Gigabit Ethernet ports. The BOXER-8230AI offers a solution that’s perfect for intelligent applications including surveillance, smart factory, and smart retail.
— Ken Pan
The BOXER-8230AI platform brings flexibility to meet the needs of customers, with industrial design and storage capacity. With two available configurations, the BOXER-8230AI-A3 and BOXER-8230AI-A4 systems offer flexible I/O loadout with five Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports to connect with IP cameras and other devices, as well as four USB3.2 Gen 1 ports and two COM ports. Storage flexibility is provided with 16GB onboard eMMC storage, microSD slot and a 2.5” SATA III bay (A4 model).
The BOXER-8230AI platform is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX SOM, delivering powerful AI edge computing without compromising costs. The Jetson TX2 NX delivers more than twice the performance of the NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ thanks to its six-core ARM processor and NVIDIA Pascal™ GPU with 256 CUDA cores. This allows the Jetson TX2 NX to achieve speeds up to 1.33 TFLOPS, and enables the system to power a wide range of AI Edge applications.
The BOXER-8230AI is designed for rugged environments, utilizing a fanless design to keep dust and contaminants out, providing reliable operation no matter where it’s deployed. The system also offers wide operating temperature ranges, from -25°C up to 75°C (65°C A3), allowing deployment in any almost harsh environment.
AAEON provides a range of support for customers in software and customization to make the BOXER-8230AI ready to operate out of the box. Each system comes with the latest NVIDIA JetPack™ 4.5.1 SDK pre-installed, with no need to flash the OS. Additionally, AAEON offers customization to boot from different devices and other services on a per-project basis.
“The BOXER-8230AI powered by Jetson TX2 NX expands the already extensive lineup of rugged systems within the NVIDIA ecosystem from AAEON,” said Ken Pan, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “With its I/O layout, wide operating temperatures, and flexible storage capabilities, developers can power a range of applications from smart security to AI powered visual analysis.”
Coming later this year, the BOXER-8233AI will bring PoE PSE capabilities, HDMI input and more to the lineup of industrial AI Edge PCs from AAEON, powered by Jetson TX2 NX.
________________________________________________________________________________________
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Sales AAEON
AAEON Technology Inc.
+886 289191234
email us here