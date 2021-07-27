Say Hello to Gya Labs New Products Specially For The Summer
DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gya Labs is pleased to announce the continued success of the brand’s aromatherapy series which enhances the focus of aromatherapy routines as an integral part of self-care. While Gya Labs’ core collection primarily focuses on essential oils and aromatherapy products, recent new products are poised to combine these ingredients into plant-based skincare solutions which can be incorporated directly into an existing self-care routine. The team welcomes the essential oils of mace, ho wood and cistus to the Gya Labs family.
A tall evergreen plant native to China, Ho Wood is an ancient extract made from the bark of ho wood tree. It has been widely used by the Ancient Chinese to eliminate bad odors and also create a relaxing environment. An earthy-scented bedtime must-have that promises to calm the mind for relaxing sleep. Its skin-soothing properties calm skin irritation and redness while leaving a cool, fresh feeling on the skin. Ho Wood oil’s anti-inflammatory properties have also been used to calm and soothe bodily aches, cramps and swelling, leaving you as strong as an evergreen forest.
Native to the tropical rainforests of Indonesia, Mace is the outer seed covering of a nutmeg. It was a folk remedy for intermittent fevers, diarrhea and insomnia. The spicy Mace essential oil is also calming for tummy troubles for more worry-free mealtimes. When inhaled before bedtime, it also relaxes the mind for some much-needed rest. Feel stronger and free from aches with this powerful pain-relieving oil.
A flowering plant native to the Mediterranean, Cistus has been long used throughout ancient times as an incense in spiritual ceremonies. Its deeply calming aroma greatly benefits the mind during meditation. Cistus essential oil comes in handy during massages to ease sore muscles. It also firms and brightens up complexions to give your skin that supple, glowy look. When inhaled, it is a great remedy for colds and coughs to improve respiratory health.
Gya Labs believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Currently, the brand’s collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs aromatherapy range online to enjoy a discount of 15% and free shipping for orders above US$70. Terms and conditions apply.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led to a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
