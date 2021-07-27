Welcoming the Newest Aromatherapy Essentials from Gya Labs
EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Gya Labs has rolled out a new collection of aromatherapy products, consisting of a variety of essential oils to complement the existing collection of plant-based natural products. Launched in July 2021, these fifteen new essential oils were specifically curated and collected by the team at Gya Labs to complement the mission of transforming simple daily routines into elegant self-care sessions everyday. The newly launched products brings Gya Labs’ collection of single pure essential oils to 71, with more on the way. This summer’s aromatherapy highlights include the essential oils of calamus, chili and cumin.
The team at Gya Labs spotlighted the new calamus essential oil to help boost mental clarity and sharpen the distracted mind. A plant with ancient origins dating back to 1300 BC, Calamus has since been popularized in traditional Chinese and Indian remedies with its woodsy, earthy yet invigorating aroma. Gya Labs recommends diluting it with a skin-friendly carrier oil for a relaxing massage, or dropping a few drops onto the corners of a bed or pillow for a relaxing night’s sleep.
For those looking for a natural, plant-based relief to soothe muscle aches and joint pain, the chili essential oil is the ideal choice. The brand’s current repertoire already includes several essential oils with soothing properties, which were the inspiration behind this product. Smoky and spicy, Chili Oil has a natural, stimulating effect that helps to reignite the body’s health. When mixed with skin-friendly carrier oils, it’s great for massaging away bodily aches and even stomach discomforts. This invigorating oil can also be used to stimulate the roots on the scalp to promote healthier hair growth.
Earthy and nutty, cumin essential oil soothes tummy aches for improved digestion. It also works great to bring relief to uncomfortable congestions for comfortable breathing. When inhaled, it can also relax the mind and body for peaceful bedtimes at night. Overall, Gya Labs’ newly launched products aim to contribute a holistic addition to any aromatherapist’s repertoire of ingredients, or to anybody looking for a plant-based option to help sooth and uplift their spirits.
Gya Labs believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Currently, the brand’s collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs aromatherapy range online to enjoy a discount of 15% and free shipping for orders above US$70. Terms and conditions apply.
###
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led to a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
Felicia Lee
The team at Gya Labs spotlighted the new calamus essential oil to help boost mental clarity and sharpen the distracted mind. A plant with ancient origins dating back to 1300 BC, Calamus has since been popularized in traditional Chinese and Indian remedies with its woodsy, earthy yet invigorating aroma. Gya Labs recommends diluting it with a skin-friendly carrier oil for a relaxing massage, or dropping a few drops onto the corners of a bed or pillow for a relaxing night’s sleep.
For those looking for a natural, plant-based relief to soothe muscle aches and joint pain, the chili essential oil is the ideal choice. The brand’s current repertoire already includes several essential oils with soothing properties, which were the inspiration behind this product. Smoky and spicy, Chili Oil has a natural, stimulating effect that helps to reignite the body’s health. When mixed with skin-friendly carrier oils, it’s great for massaging away bodily aches and even stomach discomforts. This invigorating oil can also be used to stimulate the roots on the scalp to promote healthier hair growth.
Earthy and nutty, cumin essential oil soothes tummy aches for improved digestion. It also works great to bring relief to uncomfortable congestions for comfortable breathing. When inhaled, it can also relax the mind and body for peaceful bedtimes at night. Overall, Gya Labs’ newly launched products aim to contribute a holistic addition to any aromatherapist’s repertoire of ingredients, or to anybody looking for a plant-based option to help sooth and uplift their spirits.
Gya Labs believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Currently, the brand’s collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs aromatherapy range online to enjoy a discount of 15% and free shipping for orders above US$70. Terms and conditions apply.
###
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led to a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
Felicia Lee
Gya Labs
+1 213-516-2056
email us here