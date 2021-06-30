Spotlight on Skincare Bestsellers from Gya Labs’ Summer 2021 Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Gya Labs is excited to share about the continued success of the brand’s recently launched skincare series which enhances the focus of skincare routines as an integral part of self-care. While Gya Labs’ core collection primarily focuses on essential oils and aromatherapy products, recent new products are poised to combine these ingredients into plant-based skincare solutions which can be incorporated directly into an existing skincare routine.
As the calendar inches towards the warmer months, popular products within the skincare range have been pivoting towards more hydrating, nourishing products that help battle the elements, especially in warmer climates. Gya Labs Hyaluronic Acid Serum shines when used with dry, dehydrated or mature skin and helps to plump up the complexion for softer, glowing skin. Containing sodium hyaluronate, ferment filtrates and lavender extracts for extra soothing properties.
A recent review for the hyaluronic serum by a customer, Summer S says: “Works great and feels nice. I have sensitive skin at times and have been looking for something that I can use on a consistent basis. So far it works as it says and my skin doesn’t get irritated.”
Niacinamide is a popular ingredient in many skincare products for a good reason, and it’s the central ingredient in Gya Labs niacinamide serum. Targeted towards those who experience oily, acne-prone or combination skin types, this niacinamide serum helps to balance sebum levels and the addition of zinc helps to soothe breakouts. This product is complemented by chamomile extract for calming properties, and is ideally used as part of a regular skincare routine after applying a hydrating toner.
Gya Labs skincare collection includes five in-demand face serums and a face oil to suit a variety of skin types. This is complemented by a range of seven pure carrier oils, ideal for use on its own or to be blended with essential oils. These are rich in fatty acids, making them great for both skincare and hair care.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led to a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
