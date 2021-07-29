Contify Releases Report On Usage Of Scenario Planning & Competitive Intelligence For Building Better Business Strategies
The report contains key insights and findings gleaned from the results of polls conducted in their previous webinar.
I hope this report helps professionals benchmark their respective organizations vis-à-vis scenario planning and competitive intelligence, and helps with better business decisions in the future.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, released a comprehensive benchmark survey report for competitive intelligence professionals. The report represents the views of professionals with Market and Competitive Intelligence (MCI) or Strategy as their core responsibility area, and focuses on the importance of using competitive intelligence and scenario planning together to prepare for multiple future scenarios.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO and Founder
The respondents include key decision-makers or influencers on competitive intelligence and strategic planning in their respective organizations, across industries such as information technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, Oil & Energy, as well as Consulting and Research services.
The data for this report was collected using polls, conducted during Contify’s webinar in partnership with Fletcher/CSI on the topic - “Building Competitive Tracking Systems Based on Scenario Planning”. You can watch the informative On-demand Webinar here.
The report includes key insights and findings, as well as detailed graphs for visual representation, aimed at a clearer understanding of the information. The objective is to help MI/CI professionals understand the opinions of their peers regarding the usage of scenario planning in competitive intelligence activities, so that they can chart out their competitive intelligence strategies with informed confidence.
An excerpt from the report detailing the key takeaway, suggests that - “A little above one-third of organizations use scenario planning as a parameter for their strategic plan, and nearly two-thirds opine that scenario planning doesn’t impact their competitor and market monitoring efforts in their organizations, or if it does, they're unaware about it. This indicates that the majority of organizations are yet to leverage the true potential of scenario planning. Lack of scenario planning creates uncertainty regarding the organization’s external environment, leading to haphazard decisions by the stakeholders.”
According to Contify’s CEO and Founder, Mohit Bhakuni - “We live in times when continuous improvement and change are decisive for organizations. In order to drive this change, organizations need to benchmark themselves regularly, not just for a better understanding of who their customers and competitors are, but to understand what they need to be. I hope this report helps professionals benchmark their respective organizations vis-à-vis scenario planning and competitive intelligence, and helps with better business decisions in the future. ”
Fletcher/CSI’s CEO, Erik Glitman says - “Scenario planning combined with competitive tracking can serve as a strong foundation for strategy formulation. It can prove enormously useful to a wide range of organizations as a tool for making informed decisions in uncertain circumstances. This report is an attempt to understand, and to help professionals understand, the significance of scenario planning and competitive tracking from the perspective of the organizations that took part in our webinar.”
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers a Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
Get a free trial today
About Fletcher/CSI
Since 1988, Fletcher/CSI has served the industry with five strategic consulting services — market intelligence, primary research, win/loss analysis, strategy workshops, and trade show intelligence across five industry verticals — life sciences, technology, finance and insurance, consumer and industrial goods, and business services practice groups.
Media Contacts:
Hunter Dickerson
Fletcher/CSI
hunter_dickerson@fletcher/csi.com
Shilpa Tandon
Contify
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn