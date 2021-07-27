Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex/Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A302920                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CASEY ROSS

STATION: MIDDLESEX                  

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 AT 1607 HOURS

STREET: U.S ROUTE 2

TOWN: CABOT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MARSHFIELD DAM

WEATHER: HAZY

ROAD CONDITIONS: CLEAR

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: FRANKLIN JACKSON

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: TUNDRA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: SUSPECTED MINOR

HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/26/20201, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded a to single vehicle Crash on U.S Route 2, near the Marshfield Dam, in the town of Cabot, Vermont. Investigation revealed the operator, Jackson was travelling West on U.S Route 2 when he observed a vehicle travelling east enter his lane of travel. Jackson went off the shoulder of the roadway in order to avoid a collision with the oncoming vehicle. Jackson then lost control of the vehicle which turned onto the passenger side and slid along the roadway until coming to rest against a power pole. Jackson was seat belted and air bags were deployed. Jackson was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

