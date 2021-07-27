Middlesex/Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A302920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CASEY ROSS
STATION: MIDDLESEX
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 AT 1607 HOURS
STREET: U.S ROUTE 2
TOWN: CABOT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MARSHFIELD DAM
WEATHER: HAZY
ROAD CONDITIONS: CLEAR
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: FRANKLIN JACKSON
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: TUNDRA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: SUSPECTED MINOR
HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/26/20201, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded a to single vehicle Crash on U.S Route 2, near the Marshfield Dam, in the town of Cabot, Vermont. Investigation revealed the operator, Jackson was travelling West on U.S Route 2 when he observed a vehicle travelling east enter his lane of travel. Jackson went off the shoulder of the roadway in order to avoid a collision with the oncoming vehicle. Jackson then lost control of the vehicle which turned onto the passenger side and slid along the roadway until coming to rest against a power pole. Jackson was seat belted and air bags were deployed. Jackson was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
