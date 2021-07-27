Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

Washington state now allows full public broadband

OLYMPIA — The Public Broadband Act, HB 1336, took effect Sunday to help ensure families and businesses throughout Washington state have access to high speed internet.  

“Washington state now joins the majority of states that allow unrestricted public broadband. This is long overdue. It will help people across the state have cheaper and better options for internet access,” said bill sponsor Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island). 

“We want to thank Representative Hansen for his leadership and foresight on legislation that was 20 years in the making,” said Washington PUD Association Executive Director George Caan. “His efforts alongside many stakeholders were instrumental in advancing this legislation.  HB 1336 is a critical tool in the toolkit to provide communities that are unserved and underserved with access to essential broadband service.” 

The Public Broadband Act overcomes a long held restriction on public broadband service by authorizing public utilities and other local government entities to provide broadband directly to Washington state residents. The legislation was signed into law in May. 

### 

 

You just read:

Washington state now allows full public broadband

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.