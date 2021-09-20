Beans Route launches partnership with Peak Technologies to provide route optimization on STARV scanners.
Contractors can now use their StarV Scanners to do routing, timecards, safety and more.
We are focused on making deliveries easier for drivers and are running operations easier for contractors.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans Route and Peak Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to provide Beans Route's advanced route optimization software directly on Peak Technologies STARV Scanner devices. This integration allows FedEx Ground contractors to access Beans Route’s software across all scanner devices purchased or rented from Peak Technologies.
“FedEx contractors have already made significant investments in next-generation scanners,” Tim Wills, CMO at Peak Technologies, said. “Both Peak and Beans Route believe in fully enabling the scanners to maximize ROI. With our best-of-breed scanning solutions and software partnership, each scanner could unlock additional efficiency gains and aid in achieving contractual compliance obligations.”
Beans Route and Peak Technologies worked hard to create a seamless software experience on hardware devices contractors already own. The partnership eliminates the need for drivers to use their own personal devices or data plans. The 1 Device commercial grade STAR V device can be paired with superior data network coverage to provide complete routing and navigation.
Through this partnership, customers will derive more value from their devices and benefit from key features like:
-Beans Route on company owned scanner devices
-Time cards and safety training for drivers
-Shared cellular data plan on the scanner for routing and navigation
Beans Route is a monthly subscription software that doesn’t require any other hardware or data purchase. The partnership between Beans Route and Peak Technologies eliminates the hassles of dealing with charges, cables, multiple devices, and employee reimbursements.
“We are focused on making deliveries easier for drivers and are running operations easier for contractors,” said Nitin Gupta, Beans Route's CEO. “It’s only natural for us to partner with Peak Technologies for FedEx Ground ISPs and make it easier for our customers to stay compliant and leverage their existing data plans and equipment better.”
About Beans Route
Beans Route is a monthly subscription software that doesn’t require any other hardware or data purchase. No more worrying about charges, cables, devices or employee reimbursement. Unlike other routing programs, Beans Route is the only application that directs drivers through the last 500ft of a delivery. On apartment-heavy routes, this precise data saves drivers over 20% on delivery time. In addition, Beans Route’s core functionalities like timecards, VEDR integration, safety training, scheduling and 1 Device bring tremendous savings and efficiencies to FXG operations.
