Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 26, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Huntington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Village of Christiansburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Woodstock

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Virginia Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Independence

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation

 

04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Regional Income Tax Agency

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Village of Ostrander

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Amanda Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Rushcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Dublin

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dublin Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Court of Claims

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Bath Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Cedarville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Killbuck Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mechanic Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Killbuck

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

FRANKIE L. WALKER, LPN

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Avon

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Coldwater

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Emerald Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Monterey Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

City of Fremont

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Bloom Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Warren Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Jerome Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Mental Health Recovery Board Serviing Warren & Clinton Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Sugar Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Burbank

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Holiday City

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

