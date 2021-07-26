For Immediate Release:

July 26, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Auglaize County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Huntington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Village of Christiansburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Woodstock IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Virginia Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Independence IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation 04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Regional Income Tax Agency IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Village of Ostrander IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Amanda Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Rushcreek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Dublin C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Dublin Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Court of Claims 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Bath Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Cedarville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Killbuck Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mechanic Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Killbuck IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking FRANKIE L. WALKER, LPN MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain City of Avon C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain County Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Madison County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Coldwater IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Emerald Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Monterey Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky City of Fremont IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Bloom Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Warren Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Jerome Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serviing Warren & Clinton Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Sugar Creek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Burbank IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Holiday City FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov