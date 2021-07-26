Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Auglaize County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Huntington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Village of Christiansburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Woodstock
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Virginia Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Independence
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation
04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Regional Income Tax Agency
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Village of Ostrander
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Amanda Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Rushcreek Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Dublin
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Dublin Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Court of Claims
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Bath Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Cedarville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Killbuck Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mechanic Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Killbuck
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
FRANKIE L. WALKER, LPN
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
City of Avon
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain County Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Madison County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Coldwater
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Emerald Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Monterey Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
City of Fremont
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Bloom Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Warren Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Jerome Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Mental Health Recovery Board Serviing Warren & Clinton Counties
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Sugar Creek Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Burbank
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Holiday City
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
