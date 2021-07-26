Missouri Attorney General Files Suit to Stop Mask Mandates in St. Louis City, County

Jul 26, 2021, 17:56 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed suit to stop the reimposition of a mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. The suit, which was filed in circuit court in St. Louis County, names St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and the respective directors of the county and city’s health departments.