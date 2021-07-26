Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske announce coffee and conversation tour

Who: 28th Legislative District State Reps. Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske

What: Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske are hosting a series of informal coffee and conversation events throughout the 28th Legislative District. Residents are invited to drop in and share questions, concerns and thoughts about issues facing the district, lawmakers’ work in the Legislature, help with state agencies or accessing services, and more. Your legislators look forward to hearing from you!

For more information and to RSVP, visit this link.

When and where:

