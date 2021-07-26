New Haven / news release/ Aggravated Assault/ Accessory to a commission of a felony

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501732

TROOPER: Trooper Ducharme / Cpl. Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2021, @ 0830 hours

LOCATION: Shoreham VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Accessory to a commission of a felony

ACCUSED: Jason Dotter

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

ACCUSED: Michele Piper

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VICTIM: Daniel Piper

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to an assault at a residence in Shoreham, VT.

During the investigation, it was determined Jason Dotter had threatened to cause serious bodily harm while pointing a firearm at another person.

It was also determined Michele Piper was an accessory and was charged with accessory to a commission of a felony.

The Honorable Judge presiding over Addison County issued court conditions for both Dotter and Piper. Dotter and Piper were issued a citation to appear July 26, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 26, 2021, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina