New Haven / news release/ Aggravated Assault/ Accessory to a commission of a felony
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501732
TROOPER: Trooper Ducharme / Cpl. Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#:
DATE/TIME: July 25, 2021, @ 0830 hours
LOCATION: Shoreham VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Accessory to a commission of a felony
ACCUSED: Jason Dotter
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
ACCUSED: Michele Piper
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VICTIM: Daniel Piper
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to an assault at a residence in Shoreham, VT.
During the investigation, it was determined Jason Dotter had threatened to cause serious bodily harm while pointing a firearm at another person.
It was also determined Michele Piper was an accessory and was charged with accessory to a commission of a felony.
The Honorable Judge presiding over Addison County issued court conditions for both Dotter and Piper. Dotter and Piper were issued a citation to appear July 26, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: $
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 26, 2021, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina