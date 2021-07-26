Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Unlawful Mischief / VCOR / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                         

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021 early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release,

Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb J. Sherman                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Richmond Auto Repair

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/16/2021, at approximately 0959 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster

Barracks received a complaint from Richmond Auto Repair located at 14 Guilford

Center Rd, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Richmond Auto Repair reported the

theft of a catalytic converter along with significant damage to a vehicle at

their property. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Kaleb J. Sherman, 39, of

Brattleboro, Vermont. Mr. Sherman was found to be in violation of Conditions of

Release from prior criminal cases. Mr. Sherman was also found to have an active

arrest warrant from Massachusetts. Mr. Sherman was taken into custody without

incident on 07/26/2021. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility,

held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 at 1230 hours      

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

(802)498-8920 – Work Cell

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

 

