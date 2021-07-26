Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Unlawful Mischief / VCOR / Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B102896
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021 early morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release,
Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Kaleb J. Sherman
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
VICTIM: Richmond Auto Repair
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/16/2021, at approximately 0959 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster
Barracks received a complaint from Richmond Auto Repair located at 14 Guilford
Center Rd, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Richmond Auto Repair reported the
theft of a catalytic converter along with significant damage to a vehicle at
their property. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Kaleb J. Sherman, 39, of
Brattleboro, Vermont. Mr. Sherman was found to be in violation of Conditions of
Release from prior criminal cases. Mr. Sherman was also found to have an active
arrest warrant from Massachusetts. Mr. Sherman was taken into custody without
incident on 07/26/2021. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility,
held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Attached.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
