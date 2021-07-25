Column: Could reparations make for fairer juries?

I’ve heard several stories from San Francisco Public Defender Manohar Raju about his courtroom experiences over the years. One that’s stuck is about a Black man who was dismissed from serving on a jury because he lived in Bayview, the same neighborhood as the defendant. Before leaving the courtroom, the man criticized the jury’s lack of diversity.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.