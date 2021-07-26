Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$200,000 Mega Ca$h Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

Mississippi Match 5 $65,000 Jackpot Hit Saturday Night!

JACKSON, MISS. –Today, a Coast player visited lottery headquarters and claimed the last top prize of $200,000 on a Mega Ca$h scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Neighborhood Store on Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula.

Although the lottery will soon end Mega Ca$h, other prize levels remain, including a $25,000 prize. Mega Ca$h was the first $10 game introduced by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) in January 2020.  It has consistently been a top-selling game and a player favorite. 

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit!

The Junction at 30 Highway 594 in Leakesville has become the most recent Mississippi Lottery retailer to sell a winning jackpot ticket for Mississippi Match 5. The jackpot for the Saturday, July 24, drawing was $65,000!

The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 11-13-21-26-32.

Additionally, a lucky Mississippi Match 5 player won the $85,000 jackpot for the July 15 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at C & J Quick Stop located at 400 Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian. The winner has not yet come forward and has 180 days from the July 15 draw date to claim.

In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###

