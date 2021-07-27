GasHouse CBD Accelerates Market Expansion Through New Partnership with Premier Brand Developer and Manufacturer Hhemp.co

Pluto hemp smokes are the first in a series of products to launch under the collaborative new brand from Hhemp.co and GasHouse CBD. From left, Steven Harris, Felix Murry, and Mike Vaysman of GasHouse, with Hhemp.co founder Bao Le.

HAYWARD, CA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a premiere CBG +CBD brand, officially announced today a new partnership with GasHouse CBD, a subsidiary of independent, black-owned cannabis company GasHouse. Their new collaborative brand Pluto hemp smokes will launch at CHAMPS Las Vegas, July 27-29, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Founder Bao Le of Hhemp.co and co-founder Felix Murry of Gashouse CBD will be on site at the CHAMPS business event for the official debut of Pluto. The new product line pays homage to GasHouse’s signature strain of the same namesake. Often sold out at top-tier dispensaries, Pluto has received cultural acknowledgement on hip-hop tracks and is known for delivering euphoric and other-worldly effects.

“When I was first introduced to Hhemp.co, I was impressed by their cutting-edge facility and quality formulations. Bao is incredibly detail oriented and hardworking, we are excited to advance our product development capabilities with his company,” said Murry.

Hhemp.co recently completed construction on a new state-of-the-art laboratory and manufacturing operation. Designed to pharmaceutical-grade standards, the $6M facility will produce the Pluto product line.

“We’re excited to join forces with GasHouse CBD and amplify their brand and market penetration in a rapidly maturing industry. We both share a vision to create the ultimate customer experience and Pluto is just the beginning,” stated Le.

A sought after brand by celebrities, GasHouse is a six-time Cannabis Cup winner and its GasHouse CBD terpene-infused offerings have become popular among consumers on a national scale.

Hhemp.co and GasHouse plan to expand the Pluto brand and introduce other products including lollipops, gummies, and vapes.

Hhemp.co is an Oregon and California-based company that partners directly with farmers to cultivate the highest-quality, lab-tested ingredients. Through these alliances, the company is able to offer farm-direct premium products at affordable prices to consumers.

For more information on Pluto hemp smokes visit Hhemp.co or GasHouseCBD.com.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 3,000+ retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.