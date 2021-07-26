Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Defense of Reli­gious Liberty

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 11-state coalition in defense of religious liberty, challenging Virginia’s requirement that photographers shoot weddings that conflict with their religious beliefs.  Virginia’s Act is just the latest instance in a series of leftist applications of public accommodation laws to unconstitutionally burden individual’s First Amendment rights.   

“States cannot compel individuals to violate their deeply held religious beliefs, and cannot compel speech by artists—or anyone else—to advance a left-wing cultural agenda.” Attorney General Paxton said. “Time and again, left-wing activists have persecuted men and women of faith for their refusal to affirm whatever the left’s latest pronouncement on sexuality and gender may be. These activists richly deserve their losses in court time and again, and I remain committed to fighting for religious liberty in Texas and across the United States.”  

Read the Amicus Brief here.   

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Defense of Reli­gious Liberty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.