Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 11-state coalition in defense of religious liberty, challenging Virginia’s requirement that photographers shoot weddings that conflict with their religious beliefs. Virginia’s Act is just the latest instance in a series of leftist applications of public accommodation laws to unconstitutionally burden individual’s First Amendment rights.

“States cannot compel individuals to violate their deeply held religious beliefs, and cannot compel speech by artists—or anyone else—to advance a left-wing cultural agenda.” Attorney General Paxton said. “Time and again, left-wing activists have persecuted men and women of faith for their refusal to affirm whatever the left’s latest pronouncement on sexuality and gender may be. These activists richly deserve their losses in court time and again, and I remain committed to fighting for religious liberty in Texas and across the United States.”

Read the Amicus Brief here.