Traffic Fatality: 5500 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a single vehicle, motorcycle, traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the 5500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:50 am, the driver of a 2008 Honda CBR 600 (motorcycle) was traveling southbound, at an apparent high rate of speed, in the 5500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast. The Honda CBR 600 collided with a road dividing median and lost control of the motorcycle. The Honda CBR 600 continued to travel south inside of the median, striking multiple small trees, before coming to a final rest. The victim was separated from the motorcycle as a result of the traffic crash. DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the Honda CBR 600 to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, after all life-saving efforts failed, the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 25 year-old Samuel Jose Orellana, of Northwest, DC.

