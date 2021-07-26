Ambassador Sandhu’s power lunch with TiE SoCal

Navneet Chugh, Hon. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, TiE SoCal President Anshuman Sinha, TiE SoCal President-Elect Ashish Saboo Hon. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu with TiE SoCal Charter Members Hon. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu addressing TiE SoCal Charter Members Anshuman Sinha, President TiE SoCal & Hon. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

TiE SoCal Charter Members gathered together to host Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Sheraton Cerritos for a luncheon meeting last Tuesday, 7/20/21.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

After a brief introduction from Anil Ramineni, Executive Director of TiE SoCal, Anshuman Sinha, President of TiE SoCal commenced the event by welcoming Ambassador Sandhu along with other esteemed guests like Naresh Solanki (Mayor of Cerritos), Ali Sajjad Taj (City of Artesia council member) and other TiE charter members. The president talked about the TiE SoCal Angel Fund, started in 2020. He recognized the Chair of the angel group, Mr. Shankar Ram, a veteran investor. Anshuman also talked about the startups that the Angel fund has invested in, spread globally, in countries like India, USA and Germany. He continued to talk about TiE SoCal angels fund II and urged all charter members to participate in the fund.

Mayor Naresh Solanki and council member Ali Taj were there on called upon to felicitate the Ambassador. Mayor Solanki greeted the Ambassador with a proclamation along with Council member Ali Taj who recounted his long association with TiE SoCal. He welcomed the Ambassador on behalf of the people of Artesia.

Consul General Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad took the stage and expressed his gratitude towards TiE for organizing an event this grand and briefly mentioned their intention of discussing trade and investments among other things. He thanked Anshuman Sinha, the president of TiE SoCal, and Anil Ramineni, executive director for gathering a galaxy of businessmen and investors in such a short notice. He went on to say that the Consulate General of India would like to continue their association with TiE SoCal and they will be happy to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence here in California with TiE. He invited Navneet Chugh, founding member of TiE SoCal, to take the program forward.

Navneet Chugh touched upon how the first chapter, TiE SoCal was started in 1997. He stated Ambassador Sandhu is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on U.S. affairs with a distinguished career spanning over 33 years. Navneet Chugh highlighted the ambassador’s various contributions and accolades over the years including the important positions held at the Ministry of External Affairs and his dealings with the Foreign Media. The crowd welcomed Ambassador Sandhu with a standing ovation who reminisced about his long association with TiE and its invaluable contribution as an important bridge that connects the two great nations.

He went on to talk about how numerous people have asked him what the priorities are for the India-U.S. relations in the days ahead. “I tell them about five main baskets. One of those is the strategic and defense which includes Indo-Pacific. Second, COVID and COVID-related issues are an immediate priority for both countries along with affordable healthcare and vaccines, which are a domestic priority in the U.S. as well as in India. Third, many of you are very closely connected to the digital startup space that can transform our lives forever. Fourth is clean energy, including LNG,

renewables especially solar, which helps everyone together in fighting climate change and preserving the environment. Fifth and last but not the least is education and knowledge partnership”, he stated.

A wise man once said that Entrepreneurs are visualizers and actualizers. I count on each one of you to transform our vision into reality. What India and the United States can achieve together is only constrained by the power of our collective imagination. Let us dream big and act fast”, he concluded on that note.

After the address from the Ambassador, Ashish Saboo, charter member Chair and President-elect for 2022- 2023 started a well-organized question and answer round. Some of the TiE SoCal charter members touched upon broader policy topics pertaining to dual citizenship, Kashmir, COVID, perception of the government, child education, the business climate in India, manufacturing and trade logistics.

The event concluded with a note of thanks from Ashish Saboo who requested all the attendees to assemble for pictures with the Ambassador.

Visit https://socal.tie.org for more information about TiE Socal and how to become a member.

Visit TieSoCalAngels.com for more information about TiE Angels investor group and apply for funding or become an angel investor.

TiESocal YouTube channel link to the video of the Ambassador Sandhu event