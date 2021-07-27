Amplifi Unveils New Brand Identity with Bold Logo and Look
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce its new brand identity, including a new logo symbolizing the company's upward mobility, growth, and dynamic culture.
"I join our Amplifiers, customers, and partners in celebrating the launch of our new brand identity — a bold new look that represents Amplifi across the globe as a connected company and force of transformation," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Our goal was to have an image that would stand among other global data organizations, but to also showcase the energy, passion, and culture that Amplifi embodies in everything we do. With this change of identity, we look to push forward into our growth-by-acquisition strategy for continued global expansion."
Following the acquisition of Comma Group in early 2021, Amplifi began cultivating its new look to celebrate the company's roots while supporting its evolution. The new branding elements include:
• The "A", represented as a caret as seen in mathematical equations (^), because the caret is defined as an exponent of exponential power — which is core to Amplifi's mission to help companies harness the power of their data.
• The slashes symbolizing the company's upward mobility and dedication to delivering results.
• The colors representing how Amplifi stays true to its roots, while pushing forward its growth strategy. The original blue remains part of the color pallet, while a new provocative magenta primary color instantly makes a statement.
"With the acquisition of Comma Group, we knew it was time to make a visual change that will propel us into the future. We are proud of what our new brand identity communicates — not just for us, but for our clients," said John Phan, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplifi. "The embodiment of our culture is to be the best, but also to make you the best. Our new logo, colors, and icon work together to bring that passion and the exponential power that we apply to data to the forefront of the industry."
To learn more about Amplifi's visual transformation, visit the company's branding site.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy Zettinig
"I join our Amplifiers, customers, and partners in celebrating the launch of our new brand identity — a bold new look that represents Amplifi across the globe as a connected company and force of transformation," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Our goal was to have an image that would stand among other global data organizations, but to also showcase the energy, passion, and culture that Amplifi embodies in everything we do. With this change of identity, we look to push forward into our growth-by-acquisition strategy for continued global expansion."
Following the acquisition of Comma Group in early 2021, Amplifi began cultivating its new look to celebrate the company's roots while supporting its evolution. The new branding elements include:
• The "A", represented as a caret as seen in mathematical equations (^), because the caret is defined as an exponent of exponential power — which is core to Amplifi's mission to help companies harness the power of their data.
• The slashes symbolizing the company's upward mobility and dedication to delivering results.
• The colors representing how Amplifi stays true to its roots, while pushing forward its growth strategy. The original blue remains part of the color pallet, while a new provocative magenta primary color instantly makes a statement.
"With the acquisition of Comma Group, we knew it was time to make a visual change that will propel us into the future. We are proud of what our new brand identity communicates — not just for us, but for our clients," said John Phan, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplifi. "The embodiment of our culture is to be the best, but also to make you the best. Our new logo, colors, and icon work together to bring that passion and the exponential power that we apply to data to the forefront of the industry."
To learn more about Amplifi's visual transformation, visit the company's branding site.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy Zettinig
Amplifi
+16786775503
email us here